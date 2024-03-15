A motorist has been fined by magistrates after admitting to towing a trailer whose use “involved a danger of injury to any person” on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater.

49 year-old Richard Edward George Beer of Derwent Road, Weston pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before North Somerset Magistrates this month.

He committed the offence on the M5 northbound between Junction 23 for Bridgwater and junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea in March last year.

The manner in which the load of large boxes and furniture on the trailer being drawn by a Volvo V60 was secured “involved a danger of injury” to people, heard magistrates.

Beer’s driving licence was endorsed by three points and he was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and Crown Prosecution Service of £100.