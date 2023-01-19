Burnham and Highbridge MP James Heappey has sent his “huge congratulations” to the town’s King Alfred School Academy following its glowing Ofsted report.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here, Ofsted has given the school a clean sweep of ‘Good’ ratings, just five years after it was placed in special measures.

After several years of improvements, inspectors have praised the academy’s quality of education, its behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Burnham and Highbridge MP James Heappey says: “From where the school was just a few short years ago, to now being rated as Good in all areas is testament to The Priory Learning Trust and the hard work of all the staff and students. Huge congratulations to all.”

The Ofsted report opened with inspectors praising the ‘strong sense of community at the school’, adding that pupils ‘feel safe and enjoy positive relationships with staff’.

It also highlighted the positive relationships, ‘calm site’, strong curriculum and positive attitudes of pupils.

And they noted the ‘inclusivity’, ‘ambitious and knowledge-rich curriculum’, and ‘excellent extra-curricular provision including careers, music and the Jill Dando News Centre’.

Inspectors listed also that leaders are ‘relentless’ in ensuring that students receive the help and support they need.

It was the first full inspection since TKASA entered special measures in 2017, when the school was taken on by The Priory Learning Trust.

Since then it has seen their biggest students numbers in a generation, a huge £4 million-plus of investments, and the expansion of their thriving Sixth Form which has doubled in numbers.

Read more about the Ofsted report on King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge