Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has seen over £4 million spent on its facilities over the past four years.

The school’s team say the investment is part of the reason for its growing popularity and achieving its highest student intake numbers for 25 years.

With many schools across the country struggling to make improvements to their sites, TKASA says it has bucked the national trend with millions of pounds spent on site improvements, expansions and additional buildings.

The school also has a successful Sixth Form which has also seen a big growth in numbers and investment.

The investment began four years ago after TKASA became part of The Priory Learning Trust with Nathan Jenkins becoming Principal at the same time. Mr Jenkins is now CEO of TPLT while Dan Milford is Principal of TKASA.

Mr Milford said: “It is an extraordinary amount of investment that we have seen and our campus looks stunning in so many ways.”

“We have had years of brilliant news with fabulous GCSE and A Level results, and the expansion of our Sixth Form, and the site improvements and superb facilities.”

“It is also wonderful to see student numbers growing with the biggest intake in at least 25 years. There is a buzz across the academy and rightly so.”

The King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form will open its doors on Thursday 29th September from 6pm for all Year 11 students.