A Burnham-On-Sea seafront pub has this week been given the ‘thumbs up’ by councillors to create a new beer garden at the rear of the property for its customers after being granted a new licence.

The Iron Duke was opened on Burnham-On-Sea Esplanade in July by owners Phil and Gaynor Burke who took over the premises formerly occupied by The Island Bay Bar and Vinnie’s. It’s located between the Fabulous Showboat arcade and The Reed Arms pub.

The pair applied to Sedgemoor District Council to change their existing licence in order to allow a new beer garden to be created at the rear of the property, replacing an existing car park.

The authority has this week granted this new licence after a number of local residents withdrew their objections at the eleventh hour.

Under the new licence, the pub will be able to serve and supply alcohol throughout its premises (including the new beer garden) from 11am until midnight from Sunday until Thursday – with an extension to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and Sundays before a bank holiday.

While the licence also allows for live and recorded music throughout, Mr Burke said that no music would be played outside and that children would not be allowed in the beer garden after 10pm.

At a licensing and gambling panel held in Bridgwater on Monday afternoon (September 26), Mr Burke said neighbours’ objections to the changes had been withdrawn after he clarified these details.

He said: “We communicated with the objectors who live about 150 metres away in one particular road. Once we spoke to them and assured them there would be no live music outside, they just withdrew their objections.”

“We just want a beer garden – it’s totally enclosed, safe for children, safe for dogs. It’s a waste of time as a car park, since someone always has to move to let someone out, so it doesn’t work.”

Cllr Polly Costello, who chairs the panel, told the meeting: “Mr Burke had taken the concerns of the objectors seriously, taking the opportunity to approach them and address their concerns over misinformation regarding extended hours, and offering up some 13 conditions for inclusion on any licence granted, in addition to those agreed with the police. This had resulted in all the objections being withdrawn.”

“Consequently, it was our decision that the Iron Duke be granted a variation of the premises licence on the terms requested and with the conditions agreed with the police, and those offered by Mr Burke.”