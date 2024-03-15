Burnham and Highbridge’s MP James Heappey to stand down at next election

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey has announced today (Friday) that he will be standing down as an MP at the next General Election.

James Heappey has served as the Member of Parliament for Wells since 2015 – having won three consecutive General Elections – and as Minister for the Armed Forces for the past four-and-a-half years.

Mr Heappey describes the decision as ‘painful’ but believes it is time to prioritise his family and pursue another career.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After much reflection, I have taken the painful decision not to stand as a candidate in the next General Election.”

“The opportunity to serve the communities within the Wells Constituency for the last nine years has been the greatest honour of my life. However, I have concluded now is the time to step away from politics.”

“Until the next election, my constituents can be assured of my full commitment to our community. I will make each of my remaining days in Westminster count in the service of my amazing constituency and I shall be forever grateful to my constituents for bestowing on me the opportunity to do so.”

“In the meantime, I will support Rishi Sunak as our party leader and Prime Minister in Government, until such time as he wishes me to step down, and then from the backbenches.”

Mr Heappey becomes the 60th Tory MP to confirm they will not fight the next general election. Mr Heappey won his seat – which currently includes the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area – and with a 9,991 majority in 2019, as we covered here. He is facing boundary changes with the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge areas moving into the new Bridgwater constituency, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here. The new Bridgwater constituency will be fought by Sir Ashley Fox for the Conservatives and Claire Sully for the Lib Dems. Mr Heappey says that in nine years representing the community, he has campaigned for many local causes, including increased access to superfast broadband – which has increased to 96.2 per cent of properties, up from 62 per cent in 2015 – investment in towns and villages, improved educational standards and supporting the thriving tourism sector. In Mr Heappey’s maiden speech back in 2015, he spoke about his pride in Somerset’s small business sector making its name in global markets, local farmers producing the very best cider and cheese and the thriving tourism industry. Nine years later, Mr Heappey adds that it has been his ‘greatest honour’ to have represented Somerset.