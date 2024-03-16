13 people have been arrested after Police have this month carried out a major operation in the region aimed at criminals suspected of profiting from drugs and bringing misery into communities across the south west.

Activities took place during County Lines Intensification Week and formed part of the force’s ongoing work in partnership with neighbouring forces across the region and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

As a result 13 people were arrested, and evidence and property were seized, including more than £35,000 of Class A drugs, £145,000 of cannabis and five prohibited weapons.

More than £25,000 of cash was also seized plus luxury watches suspected to be proceeds of crime, along with mobile phones.

Avon and Somerset Police officers from teams including intelligence, drones, dog operations, roads policing and neighbourhood policing employed a range of tactics to target drug crime.

These included warrants, stop searches, intelligence-led proactive patrols and drug and weapons sweeps of public areas.

Thirty-one visits were made, some with partners such as council officers, to addresses where cuckooing has been suspected or previously carried out, to help keep people safe from harm.

Cuckooing is a crime where a criminal, or crime group, exploit vulnerable people. Most commonly this involves drug dealers taking control of a victim’s home, using the premises to store, prepare or distribute drugs, often as part of county lines* networks.

Officers and staff also carried out 29 engagement visits across Avon and Somerset, delivering education and awareness events, at schools, colleges, and youth clubs as well as in public places such as train stations and parks, to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and county lines.

Detective Superintendent James Raphael, lead for Serious and Organised Crime, said: “We have sent another strong message to those engaged in county lines and organised crime that there is no place for them in Avon and Somerset or anywhere else in the South West.”

“Whether you are running drugs into our area; exporting drugs to other areas of the country; operating in local neighbourhoods, across roads network or via transport hubs; or intend to profiteer from using children, young people, or vulnerable adults in your crimes, we are spelling out that we are looking for you, we will pursue you, and we won’t stop until we arrest you.”

“Last week’s operation is the culmination of many months of intensive planning by our teams. We are grateful to members of the public who have shared information with us, that has contributed to our knowledge. Such operations will continue.”

“With county lines criminality continuing to bring untold misery, fear, and violence into our communities, we urge the public to play their part by reporting when they know, or suspect drug or other crime is happening in their neighbourhood. This can be reported to us online, by calling 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers. If a crime is happening at that moment, then please call 999.”

“We review all information received, helping us build a picture of activity and informing our investigations.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford adds: “It was a privilege to go out and watch our brave police in action, putting themselves in harm’s way to apprehend people who make our communities less safe. That this was part of a coordinated week of action across the South West demonstrates our commitment to making the South West a hostile environment for illegal drug use and exploitation.”