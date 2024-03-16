A musical journey through five decades of hits by the legendary musician Johnny Cash is coming to Burnham-On-Sea this summer.

Johnny Cash Revisited is a two-hour, live concert performance set between 1969 and 1971 and based on the hugely popular “Johnny Cash Show” TV series.

The show at Burmnham’s Princess theatre will be held on Friday 9th August 2024 at 7.30pm.

A spokesman says: “During this period, Cash was at the height of his career in the USA and around the world, following the success of his legendary, At Folsom Prison and San Quentin albums.”

“The show features flashbacks to the very beginning of Cash’s career at Sun Records in Memphis and includes his greatest hits from the 1950’s on through the decades.”

“The hits include Folsom Prison Blues, I Walk The Line, Big River, Ring of Fire, A Boy Named Sue, One Piece At A Time, Daddy Sang Bass, A Thing Called Love, Ghost Riders In The Sky, Without Love, and duets, Jackson and It Ain’t Me Babe, with June Carter, a legend in her own right and member of the pioneering ‘Carter Family’.”

“The show boasts a fabulous live band called Starkville who could entertain you for the entire two hours.”

They perform popular songs by artists to whom Cash himself gave a prime-time TV spot, and in some cases their biggest break, as guests on his TV show.

Hit songs include Derek and The Dominoes, and Credence Clearwater Revival, feature alongside Johnny’s long-time friends and Sun Records label mates, Roy Orbison and Carl Perkins.

“Johnny Cash Revisited is a musical journey through five decades of hits by the legendary “Man In Black” himself, with his wife, June Carter, The Tennessee Three, and their friends, that we’re are sure will bring back wonderful feelings of nostalgia to those who lived through those years, while introducing a whole new generation to the wonderful country, rock ‘n’ roll, and rockabilly music of the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and into the new millennium!”

For ticket details, click here.