Increased charges for motorists to park on Brean and Berrow beaches are set to be introduced this month.

Somerset Council says that from March 28th until November 3rd, the two beaches will be open daily from 10am-6pm to motorists.

However, new increased charges are being introduced by the cash-strapped authority to generate extra income.

The new charges for 2024 will see cars able to park on Brean or Berrow beach at £7 (up from £6.50 last year) or £3.50 after 2.30pm (up from £3 last year). Disabled badge holders will pay £3 to park on the two beaches and £2 after 2.30pm.

Large motorhomes, horse transporters and coaches can park on the beaches at £17.50 (£16 last year) or £8 after 2.30pm and £8 for disabled drivers.

Horse boxes and motorhomes can park on the beaches for £11 (up from £10 last year), or £5 after 2.30pm (same price as last year) and £5 for disabled users (£3 after 2.30pm).

Meanwhile, a new tariff has also been introduced for Brean and Berrow residents to park on the beach at £3.50 (up from £3 last year) or £2 for disabled users and £2 after 2.30pm.

It comes as Somerset County Council is needing to making huge financial changes to try and balance its books after calling a financial emergency.