Over a dozen Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents joined a seafront gardening session this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group held a gathering of volunteers on Burnham’s South Esplanade on Thursday (March 14th) to prepare flower beds for the new season.

Mayor Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was good to see some new faces at our hands-on session clearing the beds and our thanks go to all concerned.”

“Our next session will be held on Monday 25th March from 10 till 12. Come and join us.” The session on 25th March will meet at 10am outside the BARB hovercraft station.