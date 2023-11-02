Two yellow weather warnings are in force for the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Thursday) for heavy rain and high winds from Storm Ciarán.

In Burnham-On-Sea, winds gusting up to 60mph are expected to peak between 11am and 1pm today. Gusts up to 60mph are in the Burnham-On-Sea Weather Forecast.

Heavy rain is also forecast in the Burnham-On-Sea area, with The Met Office saying the storm could bring potential disruption in the region.

The warning for heavy rain is in place until midnight, while a second warning for high winds is also in force until midnight.

The strong winds are forecast to gradually ease in the Burnham area by mid-evening.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Storm Ciarán is likely to bring a spell of very strong winds to southern parts of the UK. Winds are likely to frequently gust 50-60 mph inland, perhaps 70 mph in a few exposed locations, mainly coasts and hills. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas. Winds will gradually ease from the west later in the afternoon and through the evening.”

“Periods of heavy rain, associated with Storm Ciarán, are expected to affect much of southern and western England and Wales throughout Thursday. A further 20-30 mm is likely quite widely, but 40-60 mm may accumulate in a number of places, especially, but not exclusively, over higher ground. Given this amount of rainfall, the current saturated conditions, and the potential for fallen leaves to block drains etc, further impacts are likely.”

