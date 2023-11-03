Somerset Council has this week responded to new local concerns over the closure of Brean Pontins raised by local tourism firms and MP James Heappey.

As reported here, Mr Heappey and Sir Ashley Fox, the Conservative Candidate for the new Parliamentary seat of Bridgwater, hosted a meeting with holiday park owners in Brean to discuss local issues.

Concerns over the use of the Pontins site in Brean to accomodate Hinkley Point C workers was the main talking point – with the MP criticising Somerset Council for “limited engagement” and “refusing to be clear on their policy position.”

Responding to the comments, a Somerset Council spokeswoman says: “Sedgemoor District Council had been working with EDF since August 2022 via the Hinkley Tourism Action Partnership (HTA)P regarding the lease of Pontin’s in Brean. This work has been continued by Somerset Council which came into being in April 2023.”

“A £225,000 mitigation package, via a section 106 agreement was agreed. The aim was to support Brean businesses with national level publicity campaigns to extend the shoulder seasons, and link to new and wider audiences, for example walkers, nature lovers, mature tourists, as well as a local publicity campaign to focus on beach and family holidays, short breaks, day visits, value seekers, competitions and trails.”

The council adds that the measures to help Brean include:

National PR contract to deliver national campaigns: £100,000

Local PR contract to deliver local campaigns: £30,000

Business support grants for local tourism businesses: £75,000

One-off grant to Discover Brean to support their marketing: £20,000

Business survey (August 2023) – to collect good quality data including evidence of impact on trading to monitor and review the effect of the mitigation and impacts.

The council adds: “In May, at the request of Discover Brean, we were asked to establish a group (Brean Tourism Group) that consists of Discover Brean, Somerset Council and EDF to discuss matters, marketing and feedback. This group meets monthly. In September, Discover Brean said they would no longer attend the meetings.”

“Council officers (from Economic Development, Neighbourhood Safety, Licencing) have had regular meetings and have personally visited Brean. Somerset Council is sharing information regularly and makes contact with the local businesses to ensure they know that they can contact the Council with any concerns. We continue to alert Discover Brean to any external funding and other opportunities.”

“In June 2023, at a tourism group meeting, there was a request for a meeting to be called with senior Directors and Executive Members. Three Somerset Council Executive Members (Council Leader Bill Revans, Councillor Ros Wyke and Councillor Tessa Munt) along with senior Council officers met with representatives of the Brean business community on 26th July, 2023 at our Bridgwater House offices, with a follow-up meeting planned.”

“EDF held a Community Engagement session on 11th October – a joint event with Somerset Council Business Workshop – for the local Parish Councils, together with Somerset Community Foundation. This allowed Somerset Council to listen again to the views of business owners to help us plan the next steps for the 2024 season.”

“Somerset Council officers and members will carry on working with the local business community.”

Cllr Tessa Munt added: “The decision to allow Pontins to be used for Hinkley workers’ accommodation was made by Conservative-run Sedgemoor District Council. This unsatisfactory situation has been inherited by the Lib Dems at Somerset Council, who have to pick up the pieces after the Conservatives failed to consider the impact of allowing Pontins to be used by workers instead of holidaymakers. As the Conservatives know only too well, I am an Executive Member of Somerset Council. It is utter fiction to suggest there has been little engagement from Somerset Council.”

“I met with several of the holiday park owners and representatives of Discover Brean in early June in Brean. Indeed, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported on that meeting and published my comments alongside a picture at the time.”

“Further, I was with Cllr Bill Revans, the Council Leader, Cllr Ros Wyke (both Executive Members) and senior Council officers on 26th July for a meeting with Brean business and tourism leaders and representatives in our offices in Bridgwater. We are due to meet again shortly.”

“Council officers have visited Brean regularly this summer and after the traditional school holidays. On 11th October Council officers held a Business Workshop to listen to the views of business owners to help us plan the next steps.”

“Working together, Somerset Councillors and Officers have been building up an evidence base to go back to EDF to renegotiate an improved mitigation package for lost trade in Brean. I would encourage the Conservatives to check their facts before making inaccurate statements. A quick call to Brean’s holiday park owners, Discover Brean or to Somerset Council would have enlightened them as to the facts of the matter.”