A busy first month for Burnham and Highbridge Community Clothing Bank has prompted the group to expand into a bigger location.

Co-founders Emily Beaven and Kim Chatwin say the clothing bank has proven so popular since its launch in October in the Methodist Church in Burnham’s College Street that it had already outgrown its launch location next to the community cafe.

So this week the clothing bank has moved into the main foyer of the church which provides space for more clothing and a dedicated entrance.

Emily says: “We had outgrown our corner in the church in only three weeks and therefore you will now find us in the foyer of the church with even more lovely clothes to give away free.”

“Kim, myself and the whole team cannot thank everyone enough who has supported us so far. We are humbled by your generosity in donating and feel privileged to be able to re-circle this within our community.”

Kim adds: “It has been a very busy few weeks — there have been so many people and families coming along.”

“Having the community clothing bank open to absolutely everyone takes away the stigmatisation of seeking help when needed.”

“The community clothing is also available if anyone fancies a clothes swap too. A lot of our donors bring in a bag of clothing for donation and choose something ‘new to them’ for themselves.”

“We have had so many positive comments regarding the availability to everyone.”

Kim adds: “We are and always will be very grateful for every donation given to help. In our new expanded location there is a dedicated donation station on Thursdays which will make it easier for people to drop their donations and then take a look around.”

“We are amazed at the rate at which it has grown and hope to implement more things in the future.”

Emily also thanked local building firm DB Improvements for becoming a sponsor of the clothing bank.

The clothing bank opens to the public for donations and collections every Thursday between 10.30am and 3.30pm, with no vouchers required.