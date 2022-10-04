EDF has this week unveiled new details about its plans to take over Pontins holiday park in Brean to redevelop it for Hinkley Point C workers.

The plans were first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com and since then formal plans have been submitted to Sedgemoor District Council.

In a presentation to members of Burnham & Highbridge Town Council at their latest meeting this week, new details emerged.

Hinkley Point C senior community relations manager Andrew Cockcroft, pictured, told councillors: “As construction progresses at Hinkley Point C, the number of people working on our project will increase to around 8,500.”

“A big focus for us is the management of accommodation – it is a fundamental part of what we offer our workers. We have invested £9million into our accommodation fund so far but we want to relieve pressure on the private rental sector. We have looked at various options.”

“The proposal at Pontins Brean would be for about 900 people, so the holiday park would see a reduction in its normal capacity of 3,500 people which would lead to a reduction in vehicle volumes in and out.”

“We are forecasting about 22 movements in and out every day – we are aware that vehicle movements may be a local concern and are trying to keep these to a minimum.”

“We would be looking to take over the site for a period of three years, at which point it would immediately revert back to the previous use under the management of Britannia Hotels [owner of Pontins].”

“The site has long been in need of a refurbishment – not to put too fine a point on it – and we are going to take on a significant refurbishment process.”

He adds: “It will be a multi-million pound refit to ensure the accommodation is the right quality for our workers.”

“It’s also worth saying that there is a £20m community mitigation available for mitigating and supporting local tangible impacts and projects.”

“We will also fund an increased Police presence but our experience from our Bridgwater accommodation shows very little impact on community safety issues. We have only had seven complaints in the four years so far.”

Cllr Peter Clayton asked whether the mitigation funding could be used for local road improvements, adding: “The Coast Road through Brean and Berrow is narrow and it would be on the bus route to Hinkley Point. It is very tight already and has no footpath.”

Mr Cockcroft responded: “This is something that is coming through loud and clear from local people. It is something we are actively looking at and exploring further.”

Cllr Sharon Perry asked whether EDF will maintain social amenities on the Pontins site for the workers, to which Mr Cockcroft said these would be maintained for workers and that workers could also use businesses outside the holiday park.

Cllr Ganesh Gudka asked whether the extra Hinkley buses travelling to and from Brean could be shared with the local community to provide an upgraded travel service for residents. Mr Cockcroft said this had not been considered so far and would be “taken away for further consideration.”