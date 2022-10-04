Town councillors in Burnham-On-Sea have supported licensing proposals to turn a former estate agent’s premises into a new restaurant and takeaway.

The owners of 75 High Street – formerly occupied by Greenslade Taylor Hunt – have submitted an application for a new premises licence as part of their plans to transform it into a new restaurant called ‘Eat Together’.

At a meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Committee, councillors supported the application for the sale of alcohol at the premises between 11am-11pm daily.

If the application is also supported by Sedgemoor District Council, the new licence would be valid from November, indicating that the new business is hoping to open this autumn.

We also reported earlier this year that revised proposals had been submitted to Sedgemoor District Council for a change of use and conversion into the new restaurant which were supported by councillors, as reported here.

The updated plans include a revised layout on the ground floor and first floor to try and adresss previous concerns from councillors about potential noise for neighbouring properties in the building.

Councillors decided to support the revised application on the grounds of increased business use, bringing a vacant building back into use, and potential new employment.

The estate agent vacated the premises last autumn after moving into a new central location in the High Street, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.