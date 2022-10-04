Burnham-On-Sea charity runner Dusica Roberts has completed the London Marathon to raise over £3,200 for a special cause close to her heart.

Dusica ran the 26.2 miles on Sunday October 2nd to support Crohn’s & Colitis UK that helps people with Crohn’s after her son was diagnosed with the disease.

Dusica told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The marathon was absolutely amazing, extremely well organised and there was so much support from the crowds for all 26.2 miles with cheering, live music, people handing out sweets and drinks, and lots of high-fiving!”

”This really keeps you going even when you got tired. At around mile 19 my legs and hips started to burn and this is where I had to overcome the pain and think about the reasons for running in the first place.”

”To cross that finish line in 5hrs 37mins is a dream come true and to do it for a charity that is so close to my heart makes it all the more worthwhile.”

”A huge thank you goes to all my supporters on and offline and my friends and family as without you all none of this would be possible.”

”I’m so pleased that I exceeded my original target of £2,500 and raised an amazing £3,233 for Crohn’s & Colitis UK.”

If you’d like still donate there is a collection bucket at her business, DusiCake cake and coffee lounge, in Abingdon Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

Duscia adds that she intends to continue to raise money for Crohn’s & Colitis UK all year round.