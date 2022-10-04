A Burnham-On-Sea artist’s colourful work has gone on display at her first solo exhibition in the town.

Margaret Micklewright’s 16 landscape images feature scenes including Brean Down, Apex Park in Highbridge, Kilve beach and West Bay.

The free exhibition runs at The Princess Theatre in the Pizey Gallery until 28th October during normal theatre opening hours.

The theatre’s Beccy Armory and Dave Eldergill welcomed Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, to the opening of the exhibition on Tuesday evening (October 4th).

Margaret says she uses a combination of ink, oils and mono prints for her work. The exhbition is “a combination of observations using light, colour and marks to express Margaret’s feelings about the wonderful environment in and around Burnham, from the Levels towards the coast.”

Margaret is a local artist who has lived in Somerset for more than 20 years. She is a graduate of Gray’s in Aberdeen and she says that because of her upbringing on the Isle of Arran, she’s inspired by landscape and nature.

Through lockdown she adds that she spent more time looking at local landscapes and says she is continually inspired by walks around the Apex Park and the Levels.

She has exhibited her work widely across Somerset and beyond and is delighted to have a solo exhibition at The Princess in Burnham-On-Sea.

There may be occasions when the Pizey Gallery is in use and therefore not possible to view the work – please check before you visit.