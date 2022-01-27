Town councillors in Burnham-On-Sea have this week raised concerns over proposals to turn a former estate agent’s premises into a new restaurant and takeaway.

Himalayan Homes Ltd, the owners of 75 High Street – formerly occupied by Greenslade Taylor Hunt – have submitted proposals to Sedgemoor District Council for a change of use and conversion into a new restaurant and takeaway.

The plans also include the partial conversion of the first floor into a new flat above the premises.

At a meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Committee last night (Wednesday, January 26th), members welcomed a new trader coming to a vacant premises but expressed several concerns.

Cllr Sue Harvey said: “I am keen to see that the front of this historic building preserved – it is a lovely old frontage.” She and Cllr Julie Flurry added that sound proofing may be needed in the function area of the proposed restaurant to protect the occupiers of the adjoining flat.

Cllr Louise Parkin agreed that retaining the “historic character” of the building is “incredibly important.” She added that it is “good to see the unit being used again,” and added: “I know a lot of people will say ‘not another food place’ but the owners would not be proposing this if they didn’t think there was a need. I welcome an empty premises being filled.”

Councillors decided to raise an objection against the plans, requesting that a detailed noise assessment is prepared and that the developers give an assurance that the historic frontage will remain in compliance with Burnham’s Neighbourhood Plan.

A final decision on the application, which has reference number 11/22/00003/LE, rests with Sedgemoor District Council.

The estate agent vacated the premises last autumn after moving into a new central location in the High Street, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.