Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form is set to hold an open morning this Saturday (October 8th) when potential students can find out more.

Year 11 students wishing to join the post-16 provision can pop along with their parents or carers between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form enjoys excellent results, great teaching and a school-style community atmosphere with expanded facilities.

The Sixth Form is attracting students from across the area, including many from Weston-super-Mare, Worle, Bridgwater and even internationally as well as from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Principal Dan Milford says: “We would love to welcome all Year 11 students who are looking to join a high-achieving Sixth Form, with a terrific buzz and based in a terrific environment.”

Jack, who is going to read Politics at university in 2023 at Nottingham or Southampton, says he is enjoying the facilities: “It is a fantastic sixth form and is allowing my studies to flourish alongside my passion to help the environment.”

Olivia, who was a founding member of the school’s Jill Dando News facilities five years ago, is planning to go to Oxford University to study Medicine. “I never thought sixth form could be this good. There is a tremendous buzz around the place and we get so much encouragement and support to go for our dreams.”

TKASA and its Sixth Form have seen outstanding success in recent years since becoming part of The Priory Learning Trust. Their new expanded facilities will include a coffee lounge, more study areas and rooms for meetings.