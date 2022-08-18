Year 13 students celebrated achieving a great set of A Level and BTEC results at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge on Thursday (August 18th).

This year was the first year that students have been able to sit formal exams since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Principal Dan Milford says this year group has shown “tremendous resilience and positivity,” having dealt with remote learning and disruption.

There were notable performances from several students in the year group, with Jamie Raynard being the top performer with two A* grades and 2 A grades in his four subjects.

Jamie, pictured below, is a former Weston student from Priory Community School Academy – another school in the Priory Learning Trust – and he joined the Sixth Form at the Highbridge school after leaving PCSA at the end of Year 11. He is now heading to Warwick University to study Physics.

Other great performances to note were Evie Skinner who gained A*, A and Distinction star, Grace Huggins A* and two A grades, Anya Snowball A* and two A grades and Erin Murray, two A grades and a Distinction star. Erin will now study Clinical Psychology at Plymouth University.

She said: “Doing psychology at King Alfred’s really ignited and catalysed me to do psychology further. I loved it so much.”

Anya added she was “very pleased” with her results and will now go on to study English and Film Studies at the University of Sussex. She hopes to be an English teacher or screenwriter after completing seven years at TKASA. Grace will now study at Kings College in London.

Principal Dan Milford says: “Our TKASA Year 13 students have been amazing over the past two years in incredibly challenging and difficult circumstances.”

“The work ethic, resilience and courage they have shown has been inspiring and it was great to see them in school today collecting their results and now preparing for the next steps of their lives. We are incredibly proud of them all!”

The King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form has grown in reputation considerably over the past five years with rising numbers of students and consistent high performance levels in terms of grades and destinations.