A unique new shop selling hand-made silver jewellery and a body piercings service has this week opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Silver Shores opened its doors for the first time on Thursday (August 18th) in Burnham’s Victoria Street, offering a wide range of custom silver jewellery with a work area for customers to see items being made.

“The new business combines the local expertise of Charlie Youngs piercings and ‘Real Somerset Silver’ from myself,” says Rob Lush, pictured.

“The shop is unique for Burnham, offering something very different — personalised, custom-made men and women’s jewellery using ethically-sourced materials, plus quality piercings.”

”I’ve been an established silversmith for many years and am also running silver making workshops.”

“Charlie and I are delighted to be open and we look forward to welcoming customers.”

The new shop at 7 Victoria Street, which was previously a confectionery shop, has been refurbished and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am-5pm.