Burnham-On-Sea Police are holding a free bike-marking event in Highbridge’s Apex Park today (Friday August 19th) to help deter thieves.

The event is being held between 12pm and 2pm today in the car park at the park in Marine Drive.

Those attending will also be able to have their bicycles added to the police-approved BikeRegister database. Visible markings will then be added to their bikes.

This makes it easier for the police to reunite people with their bikes should they be stolen.

People who register to the database receive a logbook, which can be used as proof of ownership, and an account that can be managed online.

Pictured: A previous bike marking event held on Burnham-On-Sea seafront