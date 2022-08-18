A young Burnham-On-Sea swimmer has made a splash with a great result at the English National Summer Swimming Championships.

Zach Powell, who trains at Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy, travelled to Sheffield where he competed in the 1,500-metre freestyle in his first ever National event.

Coach Sara Dykes says: “He was in the first heat and swam brilliantly to record a 28.40-second personal best of 17.55.60, this meant he finished 7th in the 14-year age group.”

“It also ranks him as first in Somerset County, in the same age group.”

Sara added: “He was obviously a bit nervous, but once he dived in, he was very positive and his split times were really consistent.”

“It was a brilliant first swim at a National meet and I couldn’t be more proud!”

Proud mum Steph Powell said that the opportunity for him to watch the race back on the live streaming was a real bonus.

Zach is now back in light training ready to begin the new season in September.