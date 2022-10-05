A local village pub has temporarily closed following a devastating fire on Tuesday night (October 4th).

The blaze at The Puriton Inn caused significant damage to part of the building not used by customers, leading to a loss of electricity and gas.

The pub’s landlords say work is underway to restore services and open to customers again.

The statement says: “We are sorry to share the news that there was a fire at The Puriton Inn causing significant damage to a non customer facing part of the building.”

“The damage resulted in total loss of electric and gas supply to the property. We are currently working around the clock to restore services and open to customers once more.”

“Electrical engineers, gas engineers and other trades are all scheduled to attend over the coming days and assess the damage and begin work on restoration of services.”

“At this moment in time we are unable to offer a definitive reopening date but hope it will be within a number of days.”

“For our immediate neighbours please note we are running a generator to maintain supply to some essential equipment but will be mindful of not operating during unsocial hours. We look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had been reported to them shortly before 11.30pm.

They added: “There was a fire in the cellar which was extinguished using breathing apparatus and water jets. Around 20 per cent of the room was damaged by fire and all of it damaged by smoke.”