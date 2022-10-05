A popular bar in Brean has this week been granted planning permission to upgrade and extend its facilities.

Ocean Bar in South Road, Brean – formerly known as Lazy Days – submitted proposals to Sedgemoor District Council for an upgrade of its site.

The plans include the erection of a single-storey extension to the rear elevation for a dining area, covered seating area and internal alterations plus the erection of a single-storey bar extension to the West elevation.

The applicant says: “The proposed development will improve the existing facilities and amenities of the business for staff and patrons. The proposed works include an internal reconfiguration and minor extension to the front of the premises to provide a larger kitchen/cellar area, upgraded toilets facilities (including disabled toilet facilities), and a revised entrance and associated alterations to the building.”

“The improvements to the entrance and toilet facilities will result in the loss of some internal space and dining space. The proposal therefore also includes an extension to the rear, as part of upgrading the restaurant dining area.”

“In addition, a new alfresco structure is proposed, to provide a covered seating area. To facilitate the works the existing smoking shelter at the rear, which is located adjacent to the neighbouring residential dwelling, will be removed.”

The bar will be able to open from 10am to midnight on weekdays and Saturdays, and 10am-1am on Sundays and on Bank Holidays. In the planning application, the owner of the bar says the proposals may create up to ten new part-time jobs.