Three people – including one from Berrow – have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs between Somerset and Merseyside.

Officers stop checked a car on Stonebridge Lane, Croxteth, on Monday October 30th, 2023 due to a smell of cannabis.

A Police spokesperson says: “The three occupants were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and taken to a police station for further investigation.”

“They were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine, between Merseyside and the Avon and Somerset force area between September 29th and October 30th.”

“Alysha Scadden, 20, of Fairfield Road, Taunton; Jake Emptage, 21, of Church House Road in Berrow, and Anthony Davies, 31, of Paxton Road in Huyton appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 1st).”

“Emptage was remanded into custody and Davies and Scadden were given conditional bail. They will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on November 29th.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, call Police on 101 or report online via this link. Call 999 if a crime is in progress.