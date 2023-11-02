There have been no sightings of a man who went missing in Burnham-On-Sea after entering the sea to try and save a woman and a dog last Sunday.

Despite further Police helicopter searches using thermal imaging cameras, and land-based searches of Burnham’s shoreline and local river estuaries along the Parrett and Brue, no new sightings had been made by Wednesday night (November 1st).

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Police searches are continuing around coastal areas. We continue to keep the man’s family updated and our thoughts are with them at this especially difficult time. The man remains missing.”

While the maritime search was scaled back at the end of Monday’s search, Coastguards say it will restart when any new information is received.

Coastguards, Police, RNLI lifeboats and BARB Search & Rescue have spent many hours searching the coast since Sunday’s incident.

The man was last seen in the water near Burnham jetty at around 4pm on Sunday, sparking a major sea search. Eyewitnesses said he entered the sea to try and save a woman and her dog in the sea. The woman was helped to safety but the man remained in the water.

Any new information that could help the search should be reported by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.