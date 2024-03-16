Brean Theme Park re-opens for the new holiday season today (Saturday, March 16th) with a new ride as it is poised to regain its prestigious status as the ‘UK’s largest free admission theme park’.

Brean Theme Park has introduced a new family ride called The Runaway Train, a coaster that “takes riders on a wild journey through twists, turns, and unexpected surprises, offering an unforgettable experience for adventure enthusiasts.”

Phil Booth, Owner of Brean Theme Park, says: “We are incredibly excited to introduce The Runaway Train as part of our 2024 season.”

“This thrilling new ride adds another dimension of excitement to our park, further enhancing the experience for our guests and solidifying our position as a premier destination for family entertainment.”

He ads that the park aims to create lasting memories for all visitors: “Brean Theme Park’s commitment to accessibility and affordability remains unwavering, with free admission ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the park’s offerings without breaking the bank.”

“Guests will have the option to purchase individual ride tickets or opt for unlimited ride wristbands for a full day of fun.”