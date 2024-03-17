Thirty volunteers joined a beach clean-up in Berrow on Saturday (March 16th) as part of a Severn Estuary Spring Clean.

The Friends of Berrow Beach oversaw the clean-up of the village’s beach after a series of high tides this month left litter strewn along the shoreline.

The group’s Sue Meads thanked all those who attended and said a large amout of litter had been collected.

The Severn Estuary Spring Clean being is held between 15th – 24th March in “a co-ordinated clean-up of the local coastline,” explains a spokesperson for Severn Estuary Spring Clean 2024.

“Joining forces with the Marine Conservation Society, Keep Wales Tidy and Keep Britain Tidy, we are calling on all litter picking groups, individuals, community groups and businesses to pitch in to reduce the flow of litter into our seas.”

“The Severn Estuary is part of a wider landscape made up of catchments and tributaries, so actions we take in the Estuary catchment will ultimately impact on the estuary as a whole.”

“Removing litter in the catchment reduces the flow of litter into the estuary and our oceans. Working from source to sea is key.”