Brean Golf Club has presented a bumper cheque for almost £6,500 to Macmillan Cancer Support following a year of fundraising.

On Friday night (March 15th), over 80 club members and guests gathered at Brean Country Club to celebrate the successes enjoyed on the golf course during the past year.

The event also marked the conclusion of the year’s fundraising for the Brean Golf Club Captain’s Charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Andrew March, the club’s Director of Golf, says: “The evening started with Club Captain Gordon Wheelaghan presenting a cheque for £6,438 to Caroline Watkins who was representing the charity – it was an amazing amount to raise for a club of Brean’s size, a small club with a big heart!”

“The Captain expressed his gratitude to a couple of members in particular who had raised money specifically for the cause by running a half marathon and organising race nights for club members.”

“Each activity brought in a sum in excess of £1000 and boosted the coffers wonderfully. Alongside that he also thanked each and every club member who had contributed in some way and said he knew the money would be put to good use by the Charity in continuing to support those affected by the disease.”

Caroline thanked the members for their generosity and outlined a number of the ways in which the money would be used for support services.

Following the cheque presentation, those present settled down to a meal served by the Country Club team before continuing the night with the presentation of the awards for the 2023 season.

Over 60 trophies were given out and special recognition was made to the two Avalon League teams who won Division’s One and Four respectively in 2023.

This meant it was back-to-back League championships for both teams after securing Divisions Two and Five in 2022.

It was also Brean’s first ever Division One since the League was started back in the 90’s, quite fitting that they enjoyed this success during what was their Golden Jubilee year in 2023.

As always the final awards were reserved for the Club Champions to receive their Trophies. First to collect his was Seniors Champion Pete Barton and then Dan Broom collected the Club Championship for the 4th time after his win back in June.

Unfortunately, Ladies Champion Millie Jones was unable to attend the evening to complete the full set of Champion golfers for the year.

Pictured: Left to right Andrew March (PGA Pro/Director of Golf), Ian Rogers (Seniors Captain 23), Caroline Watkins, Gordon Wheelaghan (Club Captain 2023) and Richard House