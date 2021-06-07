Members of Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association have reeled in some great catches during the the first competition of the year so far.

Four boats with ten anglers onboard headed out from Burnham beach for the annual Presidents Cup competition on Sunday (June 6th).

It was the club’s first competition due to Covid restrictions and poor weather during recent weeks.

The club’s Richard Saxby says: “It was great to hold our first competition of the year. Four boats with ten anglers took part – and three boats fished as far down as Kilve with the other staying on a local bank most of the day!”

“Fishing was superb with loads of thornbacks, eels, dogs, some hounds and a few bass. The weather was pretty good most of the day too.”

1st place went to Richard with a hound of 15lb 4oz; 2nd with a hound of 12lb 6oz was Stephen Saxby; 3rd was Anthony Georgiou with a thornback of 10lb; and the pools winner was Martin Quinn with a bass of 5lb 1oz.