Town councillors have this week objected to plans to turn a former Burnham-On-Sea care home into a 37-bedroom HMO (home of multiple occupation).

At a meeting on Wednesday evening (January 31st), councillors on the planning committee gave a ‘thumbs down’ to the planning application.

Almo Holdings Ltd is seeking permission to transform the building – which previously operated as Hillview Nursing Home in Berrow Road – into residential accomodation.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported in 2022 that Hillview Nursing Home had closed down following enforcement action from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The plans outline how the building’s rooms would be converted into ‘studio bedrooms’, with several communal kitchen/dining spaces, five bath/shower rooms on the first floor. Outside, a storage are for up to 38 bicycles is shown on the plans with 10 parking spaces.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Cllr Peter Clayton said: “It has grossly inadequate parking, is an over-development of the site, is out of keeping with the existing properties and cheracter and community of the area, and has an insufficient waste and storage area.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers went on to add: “The normal size of HMOs seems to be a maximum of 15, but is usually around 6, so this would be way over that.”

“It is difficult to imagine 37 people living in that space and for there not to be problems. We don’t have sight of how it will be managed and that concerns me.”

She went on to raise her concerns about potential noise and indequate parking.

“While I don’t want to see the buidiing empty, I would object to this.”

The final decision rests with Somerset Council. To give feedback, see application 11/23/00128 on the Somerset Council website. Consultation runs until 9th February.