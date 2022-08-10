A care home in Burnham-On-Sea has closed down after inspectors took enforcement action because “areas of potential concern” were found during two visits.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which is England’s independent regulator of health and social care, visited Hillview Nursing Home in Burnham’s Berrow Road twice in July when potential concerns were found.

Amanda Stride, CQC’s Head of Inspection, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We can confirm that following inspections on the 6th and 14th July, CQC have taken enforcement action at Hillview Nursing Home in Burnham-On-Sea. Any enforcement action CQC takes is subject to legal challenge and we will publish our findings and report the action taken once we are able to do so.”

A spokesman for Hillview nursing home told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The safety and welfare of our residents is our number one priority at all times. We are sorry that this matter has led to the closure of Hillview, but are glad that our residents have been resettled safely pending the outcome of further inquiries.”

“As soon as we discovered issues of potential concern, we carried out internal quality assurance checks to ensure the welfare of our residents, and suspended the leadership of the nursing home pending full investigation. As a precautionary measure we have also taken other steps to ensure the required standards are met. The outcome of further inquiries may result in further remedial steps being required, which we will gladly implement.”

“We also notified the Care Quality Commission (“CQC”) and the Local Authority immediately that concerns had been raised. The CQC is currently looking into this matter, with our full co-operation.”

“Separately, we have commenced a thorough review and re-examination of our daily practices. This is with a view to identifying any areas of concern that call for improvement and to ensure the safety of the residents currently under our care. We are committed to doing all that is necessary to improve and rectify any issues immediately.”

“We are a learning organisation, committed to delivering the highest standards of care for our residents and their families, and determined to learn any lessons that will help us improve or maintain those standards.”

“Since this is a developing situation, still being looked into by the CQC, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time. We will be able to share further information once investigations are concluded.”

The CQC’s previous inspection report on the care home in February 2021 gave it a positive rating of ‘good’.