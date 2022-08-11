There were long delays on the M5 motorway on Thursday evening (August 11th) due to a “number of polystyrene blocks shattered across the carriageway.”

National Highways closed two lanes of the northbound carriageway at around 6pm between junctions 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and 21 for Weston-super-Mare.

Delays of around 60 minutes quickly built up as tailbacks stretched back six miles. The debris was cleared away and the carriageway fully re-opened at 7.30pm.

A separate incident also temporarily closed the M5 southbound between Burnham and Weston at 10.30pm last night after a car collision in which it subsequently caught fire. The M5 re-opened at 11pm and National Highways said there were no significant delays.

 

 
