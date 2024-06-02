PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea gig rowing regatta draws clubs from across region

Dozens of gig rowers from across the region headed to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (June 1st) to compete in the town’s third annual rowing regatta.

A series of races was held in the estuary during a day of bright sunshine, watched by crowds of spectators.

Spokesperson Julie Brown says: “We’d like to thank all of the teams that took part in our regatta. It was a fantastic day with such great camaraderie, and displayed exactly what the gig world is all about.”

“An event like this takes a lot of organisation and the day went absolutely brilliantly. We couldn’t have made it happen without everyone that committed to the event and played their part.”

“The coming together of like-minded people and inclusive clubs, with enthusiasm and passion for the sport of gig rowing, spans beyond a feeling that words alone can explain.”

“The sea was choppy and the wind strong, but it didn’t stop the teams pulling in good times when racing. Going out against the tide, but back to the finish line with it on their side.”

“We were overwhelmed by the number of spectators. It was a great turn out of people who showed an interest in the gigs, enjoyed the races, and provided wonderful support for the event.”

“The clubs that took part were from Burnham-On-Sea, Weston, Combwich, Clevedon, Penzance and Newlyn, Portishead, and Porlock, with some crew rowing in mixed boats from Brightlingsea and Barnstaple.”

“Scoring is completed fairly, using a points system for each race. The more races a club can enter, the better the opportunity for them achieving a good, over all score.”

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Regatta results:

The Celevdon crew rowing in Churngold became the 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Regatta champions, with Burnham in 2nd, and Clevedon’s Ladye Bay team in 3rd.

Ladies Open:

1st Clevedon rowing in Churngold

2nd Burnham on Sea rowing in Avocet

3rd Clevedon rowing in Ladye Bay

Men’s Open:

1st Clevedon rowing in Churngold

2nd Portishead rowing in Phoenix

3rd Porlock rowing in Giggles

Ladies Super Vets:

1st Clevedon rowing in Churngold

2nd Clevedon rowing in Ladye Bay

3rd Penzance in Jayne Campbell

Men’s Super Vets:

1st Clevedon rowing in Churngold

2nd Penzance rowing in Jayne Campbell

3rd Porlock rowing in Giggles

Junior/Novice race:

1st Combwich rowing in William Johnson

2nd Burnham on Sea rowing in Avocet

3rd Portishead rowing in Phoenix

Ladies Vets:

1st Weston super Mare rowing in Eventide

2nd Clevedon rowing in Churngold

3rd Burnham on Sea rowing in Avocet

Men’s Vets:

1st Clevedon rowing in Churngold

2nd Clevedon rowing in Ladye Bay

3rd Burnham on Sea rowing in Avocet

Mixed Masters:

1st Clevedon rowing in Churngold

2nd Clevedon rowing in Ladye Bay

3rd Burnham on Sea rowing in Avocet

“This year was our biggest and best Regatta so far. We are hoping to grow and improve on the event year by year, increasing the number of clubs taking part, putting Burnham on Sea on the map for great competitive gig racing.”

The club thanked Maurice Hunt for volunteering his time in taking some amazing photos, Alan Lyons for doing our commentary, Burnham RNLI for being out on the water with the boats, and Western Fuel for sponsoring the trophies.

It follows Burnham’s two previous gig rowing events that include the 2022 event and 2023 regatta when dozens of rowers from clubs from around the region took part.

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015 and has grown with scores of members. The public wilol be welcome to watch the action.