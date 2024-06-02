Brent Knoll petrol station and shop re-opened under new ownership

A petrol station and convenience store on the A38 in Brent Knoll re-opened at the weekend after a closure of almost 18 months.

Brent Knoll’s filling station closed at the end of 2022 when the operator BWOC said it was no longer financially viable.

However, the facilities re-opened on Saturday June 1st following a refurbishment under new ownership.

A spokesman for the new leaseholders told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have re-opened the new-look fuel station and shop in Brent Knoll.”

“Our new BP and Londis branding will be introduced during the next few days and our new Wild Bean Coffee counter should be in place for June 17th.”

There are also future plans to transform the old Carbase car dealership area on the same site into a new cafe and bakery.