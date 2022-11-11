A petrol station and convenience store on the A38 in Brent Knoll is set to close down at the end of this year.

Brent Knoll’s filling station will shut by the end of December, the operator BWOC has confirmed this week.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, a BWOC spokeswoman said: “We are unfortunately closing the station and the Spar shop when our lease ends at the end of this year.”

“The investment is no longer viable for us there, so we have taken the decision to close after around 15 years in Brent Knoll. We will close at the end of December or whne stocks run out.”