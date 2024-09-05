Man thanks mystery person who returned his wallet after he lost it in Burnham-On-Sea

A man who lost his wallet during a visit to Burnham-On-Sea has thanked a community-spirited person who returned it to him after finding it.

The wallet was returned by the mystery resident after she discovered it while walking through the town centre.

Sister Sandra Maxwell told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Last Saturday when my brother had a day out in Burnham-On-Sea, he lost his wallet.”

“A young lady found it and, as his address was in the wallet, she kindly returned it to him at his address in Taunton.”

Sandra adds: “He was so shocked to get it back that he didn’t thank her properly. We would be grateful to put a notice out to find out if anyone knows who the person is.”

Get in touch here via Burnham-On-Sea.com if you are the mystery person.