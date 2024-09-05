17.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 06, 2024
Brent Knoll RSPCA centre to hold open day and special fundraising day on Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The RSPCA will be holding an open day and special fundraising day at its Brent Knoll centre on Sunday September 8th.

The RSPCA North Somerset branch will host the event at its Brent Knoll centre in Brent Road from 11am to 4pm.

It will include dog agility shows, a bouncy castle, face painter, tombolas, craft stalls and refreshments to help raise funds to maintain the centre.

Entry will be £6 for families (2 adults, 2 children) or adults £3, seniors £2, and children £2.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.

