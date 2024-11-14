Burnham-On-Sea residents urged to ‘make good use’ of council’s Slinky buses

People living in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being reminded they have access to a demand-responsive transport service known as Slinky.

Demand responsive transport is a bookable, flexible service which residents can use if there is no public transport alternative.

All users need to do is register online to start using the Slinky bus to get to the shops, to visit friends and family, get to college or social clubs, or access medical appointments.

More information is available here: Register for Slinky – Somerset Council or by calling 0300 123 2224.

The service is available to anyone in Somerset who does not have access to a regular bus service, which is especially helpful to those in more rural locations.

Previously having your own transport precluded you from using the service but from 1 September that has changed – car owners can use Slinky.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital, Councillor Richard Wilkins said: “Slinky is an incredibly useful option for people in Somerset. It is vital if you don’t have transport, but now it also offers a flexible, affordable alternative for people who don’t want to use the car, or for younger people who just want to get around more easily without having to rely on a parent.”

Slinky services are available in all parts of Somerset, operating within the following areas (covering towns and the local communities in-between):

Sedgemoor area – including Bridgwater, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea, Wedmore, Cheddar, Axbridge and surrounding areas

Taunton/Wellington and surrounding areas

Mendip area – including Frome, Wells, Glastonbury, Shepton Mallet, Street and surrounding areas

South Somerset – including Yeovil, Martock, Crewkerne, Chard, Ilminster and South Petherton and surrounding areas

West Somerset – including Minehead, Exford, Watchet, Washford, Wheddon Cross and Williton and surrounding areas

NB: Please note that Slinky does not operate between areas – e.g. from Taunton to Yeovil or Wells to Bridgwater

Whether you are 16 or 60, Slinky could be your flexible transport solution. There is a 50 per cent fare reduction for Concessionary Bus Pass holders, and for children aged 5-16, while under-fives go free.

Passengers need to register first, this can be done online, and then they can simply book their journey on a phone line. Planning ahead is advisable – the team needs 24 hours notice for you to book your journey.

More information is available here: Register for Slinky – Somerset Council or by calling 0300 123 2224.