Burnham-On-Sea MP disappointed by scaling back of rural fibre broadband rollout

Ashley Fox, MP for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea, has expressed his disappointment in the House of Commons over recent news that plans to deliver fibre broadband to rural areas in Somerset have been significantly scaled back.

The project, led by Connecting Devon and Somerset (CDS) in partnership with broadband provider Airband, initially aimed to bring fibre broadband to 55,493 premises.

However, due to recent changes within Airband, the rollout will now reach only 27,171 properties across the region.

In his speech, Ashley Fox emphasised the importance of equal broadband access between rural and urban areas.

He says: “It is plain to see that those living in the countryside do not enjoy the same quality of service as those living in town.”

“One of the greatest differences is in broadband and mobile signals.”

“In today’s economy, access to fast, reliable internet is essential for any business, whether to receive orders or to complete VAT returns.”

Ashley highlighted his recent question to the Minister about funding for the shared rural network, where he was assured that the new Government would continue with the previous Conservative administration’s plans to improve rural access.

“Since then, we have had disappointing news,” Ashley adds. “Connecting Devon and Somerset, along with its partner Airband, is scaling back plans to provide fibre optic broadband to rural areas in my constituency and others in Somerset.”

Ashley is now pressing the Government, Somerset Council, and CDS to strengthen their commitment to rural connectivity for communities that depend on broadband access for economic and social well-being.

“If we are to ensure the prosperity of rural areas, investment in rural broadband and 5G must be a national priority.”