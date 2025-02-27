Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns on Friday with local food and crafts

The first Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market of 2025 will be held on Friday February 28th, with a busy line-up of stalls.

Stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street.

It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.

Stalls at today’s Burnham Independent Market: