Work to install new 5G phone mast in Burnham-On-Sea begins in bid to boost local reception

Work to install a new 5G phone mast in Burnham-On-Sea has begun in a project to boost mobile reception coverage in the town, it has been confirmed this week.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, the plans were approved in December 2023 for Freshwave Facilities Ltd to install a monopole at Haven’s Burnham Holiday Village site in Marine Drive.

The applicant says the project aims to resolve Burnham-On-Sea’s poor service coverage in parts of the town, caused by capacity issues.

A Haven spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “Following planning approval granted by Somerset Council in December 2023, we can confirm that work has begun to install a mast at Burnham-On-Sea holiday park as part of its investment to enhance holidaymaker and team connectivity and will be complete by summer 2026.”

“This will allow both visitors and locals to benefit from improved 4G and 5G connectivity in the area.”

Consultation on the scheme saw very mixed feedback with some residents opposed to the plans while others welcomed the improved service.

Freshwave Facilities Ltd said in its application that the mast’s height – 22.5 metres with six additional antennae apertures reaching a maximum height of 23.14m – is determined by 5G frequencies being particularly sensitive to solid objects such as trees and buildings.