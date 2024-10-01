13.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 02, 2024
Berrow and Brean beach winter parking opening hours start this week
News

Berrow and Brean beach winter parking opening hours start this week

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Berrow beach is staying open every day for beach parking over the winter months while Brean beach is now open just at weekends for vehicles.

Somerset Council, which manages local beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow, has started its winter beach opening hours for motorists this week, which came into force from the end of September.

A council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “From Sunday 29th September, we moved to our winter opening times for beach parking.”

“Berrow and Brean on Monday 30th September will move to an opening time of 10am – 5pm until Sunday 3rd November, and we will still be charging during this period.”

“On Monday 4th November we will start winter opening times of 10am – 3pm until the end of March 2025.”

“Berrow will be open every day and it will be free during this time. Brean will only open Saturdays and Sundays and Bank Holidays.”

“Burnham Beach’s Safety Warden stopped on Sunday 29th September  for the winter.” The next summer season in 2025 will begin at the start of April.

The announcement follows uproar from local residents in 2021 when the council initially announced that Berrow beach would close for all parking from late September through to April. It later reversed the decision and then opened the whole of last winter following a petition and scores of complaints from beach users.

