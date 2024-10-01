Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat crew welcome couple visiting every RNLI station in a Porsche

A couple visiting all 238 RNLI lifeboat stations in a Porsche 911 have been welcomed by Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat station.

Belinda and James Richardson, from London, are travelling 8,500 miles in their Porsche 911, to visit all 238 lifeboat stations around the coast of the UK and Ireland in 911 hours.

After completing a similar challenge which raised £83,000 last year, the Richardsons hope to hit their fundraising target of £110,000 to buy a relief D class lifeboat for the charity.

Belinda and James are a recently retired couple from London, who are huge fans of the RNLI since owning a RIB on the Thames over 20 years ago. They are supportive of the charity’s work.

They had set themselves the challenge of driving clockwise around the whole of the brotosh Isles and Ireland, including Shetland, Orkney, Outer & Inner Hebrides, the Isle of Man, Isles of Scilly, Isle of Wight, Alderney, Guernsey and Jersey, visiting all 238 RNLI lifeboat stations in 911 hours.

They also got to drive to some of the most beautiful and diverse coastline around the UK and Ireland in their challenge car, a Porsche 911, named Splash.

The start was RNLI Morecambe Lifeboat Station at 9.11 am on 23 August and they finished at RNLI Peel (Isle of Man) Lifeboat Station on 30th September.

Belinda arrived at Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station on Monday 23rd September with James still on a ferry and in transit. Whilst there, she chatted to the RNLI team and presented a sponsored gift to Burnham Lifeboat Operations Manager, Matt Davies.

Belinda said: “I suppose our challenge comes down to one thing: Whilst the RNLI station locations are fabulous, the stations impressive and the boats are magnificent it is all about the people. The people who are the RNLI volunteers and the people whose lives are saved by them are extraordinary people facing extraordinary challenges in extraordinary circumstances.”

Matt Davies accepted the gift and wished her luck in completion of the challenge. She left the station, en route to Weston-Super-Mare with an early morning appointment at the lifeboat station, followed up by a visit to `Portishead.

The completed the challenge on September 30th as planned at RNLI Peel on the Isle of Man, at 9.11am.