Council gives £6,483 boost to Burnham groups but warns of ‘financial pressures’ ahead

Local groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week shared a £6,483 boost from the Town Council during its latest community grants hand-out, but councillors warned they are having to scale back the funds available.

At a meeting of the council’s Finance and Governance Committee on Monday (September 30th), Chairman Cllr Ganesh Gudka said the council faces “difficult decisions” in considering which local groups are successful in their bids due to a gap between the amount sought and the funds available in budget.

He added that there had been over £20,000 of applications for funding against around £9,000 remaining in the budget.

Cllr Gudka added that the devolution of local services by Somerset Council means there are “serious financial pressures coming” to the Town Council which means grant applications are seeing extra scrutiny.

Councillors reviewed each of the group’s grant applications and approved these amounts:

Berrow Primary School – £2,000 sought – £500 awarded

Somerset Youth Theatre – £2,000 sought – £750 awarded

Weston Hospice Care – £1,300 sought – £500 awarded

Air Cadets – £283 sought – £283 awarded

Monarchs Gymnastics – £2000 sought – £500 awarded

Burnham BMX Club – £1,500 sought – £1,500 recommended from CIL fund

Highbridge Community Hall – £2,000 sought – £1,000 recommended from CIL

Somewhere House – £2,000 sought – £500 awarded

Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society – £500 sought – £250 awarded

ESS Education & Support Services – £2,000 sought – £1,000 awarded

Forge Rhyne allotments – £2,000 sought – £700 awarded

Pride-on-Sea – £2,000 sought – £1,000 awarded

Burnham Allotments Association – £500 sought – £500 awarded

Cllr Gudka explained that the applications from Burnham BMX Club and Highbridge Community Hall are likely to qualify for funds from the local Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), comprising of local contributions from local housing developer contributions.

These two infrastucture applications – for a new start gate at the BMX track, and new CCTV cameras at the the community hall – have been referred to the full town council for a later decision.