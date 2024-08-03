Burnham-On-Sea RNLI gathers for photo moment to mark national charity’s 200th year

RNLI representatives in Burnham-On-Sea have taken part in a nationwide photo moment to create a photographic record of those involved with the life-saving charity in its 200th anniversary year.

The charity, which was founded in 1824, asked its volunteers and staff from around the UK and Ireland to take a photo of themselves, their crew or their team, at as close to 18:24 on 1.8.24 as possible.

Whether lifeguards on a beach, lifeboat crew at a station, fundraisers at an event, or volunteers in a museum – all involved with the charity were encouraged to submit a photo of themselves representing their RNLI role at wherever they may be on this date and time.

So on Thursday 1st August, the Burnham team gathered including lifeboat crews, lifeguards, fundraisers, shop volunteers and family members. The photos have been uploaded to an online portal and will be used to create a montage image.

The RNLI celebrated its 200th anniversary in March and the photographic moment is one of a range of events and programmes which the charity is holding to mark its bicentenary.

Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, says: “The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for 200 years thanks to its incredible people – the courageous lifeboat crews and lifeguards who put their own lives at risk to save others; the dedicated fundraisers who raise the income to power those rescues; the committed volunteers who give their own time in a range of other roles such as giving out water safety advice or helping to run our retail shops and museums, and the staff who provide vital support to our volunteers.”

“During our 200th anniversary year we have been remembering our past, celebrating the lifesaving service we provide today, and aiming to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters. One Moment for One Crew is very much about celebrating the people of today’s RNLI and, we hope, inspiring those future generations who will take the RNLI into its third century of lifesaving.”

Pictured: The team on Burnham beach (Nick Tolley, The Picture Business) and, below, Scott Rundle, Duty Launch Authority/Helmsman with his wife and two daughters, Gemma plus Meghan, who is a RNLI lifeguard at Burnham; Helmsman Jason Coombes, with his mother Jan Johnston, who is a shop volunteer, and son Jake who is a Burnham lifeguard; The Johnsons and the Chappells: Helm Tim Johnson and Helm Ashley Chappell with their respective families, who met up on holiday in Cornwall