Proposals for a new five-day continental street market on Burnham-On-Sea seafront have been discussed by town councillors this week – with a September date being proposed.

Plans for the market were debated by councillors during a meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Town Improvements Committee on Monday (January 22nd).

The outdoor market would sell international hot food, fresh food and crafts. The market is currently held in several other locations, including Weymouth, and previously in Weston.

The Town Council is set to hold talks with the operator to see whether the market can be held during September and that it would not sell products sold by Burnham’s existing shops.

It comes after concerns were raised this week by several Burnham retailers about the market adversely hitting their trade if it were held at the height of the summer season in August.

The market operator states in its application to the council: “We are an operator of international themed markets and food festivals across the UK. We call these Continental Street Markets and they are an excellent way of attracting footfall in a safe and easy to manage outdoor setting.”

“These Continental Street Markets feature anywhere between 15 and 30 traders, space permitting, which offer a range of hot food, fresh food and craft offerings, all with an international origin. The traders, although international in origin, are all UK-based.”

“We have delivered these events successfully for over 10 years throughout the UK. We would be interested to see if we could use the Promenade space in Burnham-On-Sea to play host to one of these markets.”

“Typically, they last for 4 days at a time, usually taking place from Thursday to Sunday. We provide all the infrastructure for the events and so are just looking for quality space to use and new locations.” The operator adds that four local businesses would be invited to take part free of charge if they can provide a stall and power.

Cllr Ganesh Gudka told Monday’s meeting: “Several of Burnham’s traders are opposed to this on two points – that they fear it would detract from their own footfall at an important time of the year in the peak summer season, and, separately, that they are concerned this company has had some difficulties elswehere – specifically Weston.”

“I’m less convinced by the first point – my personal observation is that the town centre is busier on weekends when we have events like the food festival but I can’t prove whether that benefits local shops but I haven’t seen hard evidence of it being detracting to them. I’m a little mindful of the concerns about the company. If we accept the proposal we need to put some provisos on them on how we would evalaute success.”

Cllr Gudka added that he had heard from several residents who are keen to see different events like this held to create extra reasons to visit the town. He added: “I would say to the traders that there comes a point where it might be wise to listen to your customers and future customers and give it a go.”

“If we support it, I’d suggest it would be for one year only initially and that the assessment criteria would include the company’s full co-operation and covering of the costs for the clean-up. Also, we would ask that they only bring goods and services that are not ordinarily available in our shops.”

Cllr Peter Clayton told Monday’s meeting: “I don’t agree with this going ahead at the peak season in August – that’s exactly when the traders need to make money to keep them going through the winter. It would destroy them and hurt them big time if it goes ahead during that period.”

“I’m not against a market but if they are as good as they say, what’s wrong with holding it in September after the holdiays to extend the season and bring in footfall when we need it. The big issue is that it’s a company from outside the town bringing in stalls that are selling the same things as the shops. Events can be fantastic for the town like the kite festival. The town traders have been discussing a market in the past and have come up with an idea to create their own market. It would only feature local shops and traders with profits kept in the town to help community activities in Burnham town centre. That would be a great idea.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers added there are “several unanswered questions” to be addressed with the organiser: “We don’t know what’s in it for the town yet – are they paying to be on the seafront, and who decides who the four local stalls would go to? It might be better to have it in the High Street – if people are parking on the seafront they may just go to the market and don’t visit the high street. We have a lot of independent traders and I’m very proud of what we have in Burnham, but we all like a market to wander around and proof of that is the one in Highbridge which was successful for many years.”

Cllr Mike Facey added that “there is not enough information from the organiser to make a full decision yet. Where would it be held exactly, who has provisioned it, who will oversee the stalls, clean up, and check the products being sold?”

Cllr Cathy Searing agreed, saying she wants to see more detailed information on what the market would sell. “We dont want it to detract from our own traders,” she added.

The deputy town clerk said that the market organiser had indicated they would be willing to discuss dates for the event.

After some debate on the wording of the final proposal, Cllr Peter Clayton said: “We are going to discuss with the organising company possible dates in September after the school holidays, and will look into the company, the highways matters, plus what they would sell on the markets. We are clear that we don’t want them selling the same goods as our High Street shops.”

Councillors agreed to proceed with the talks with the company.

Cllr James Warren added: “The company also needs to come to us with a full business plan and explain the finances before we make a final decision.”

The operator proposed a 12-day international-themed market for the seafront in 2022 which was turned down by councillors and then made a further application for a four-day market later in 2022 which was also turned down.

Local resident Alex Turco also spoke during Monday’s meeting. He said that in February 2022 he had “some sympathy” with the decision not to proceed given that the town centre was still recovering from the Covid downturn.

He added: “If the operator is reputable I think you should consider it – people are crying out for more events in this town. Yes, it might be five days in August so, yes, it might be a period when it’s ‘creaming the top off the trade’ as one former councillor described it, but I say give it a go – see what it’s like and gather feedback. If we do the same thing, we will always get the same results.”

Somerset Council will make a final decision on whether the market proceeds after reviewing the points raised and following the Town Council’s discussions around dates.