Somerset Council has explained why Burnham-On-Sea beach walkers have been seeing ‘unusual lights’ flashing on the town’s historic lighthouse over the last week.

A spokesperson for Somerset Council, which oversees the landmark, says: “Mains power in the Low Lighthouse, Sector Lights and the Bridgwater Bay white light, have been turned off on several days to test the battery back-up systems. The lights may be unreliable during the test.”

The council adds that the navigation lights on burnham’s North Esplanade and St Andrew’s Church Tower are also being tested and that unusual lights may be visible this week.