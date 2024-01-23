A former Burnham-On-Sea care home could be set to become a 37-bedroom HMO (home in multiple occupation) under new plans submitted by the owner.

Almo Holdings Ltd is seeking the permission of Somerset Council to transform the building which previously was Hillview Nursing Home on Berrow Road into residential accomodation.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported in 2022 that Hillview Nursing Home had close down following enforcement action from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The plans outline how the building’s 37 rooms would be converted into studio bedrooms ranging from nine to 21 square-metres.

There are also several communal kitchen/dining spaces, five bath/shower rooms on the first floor, along with additional toilets. Among the communal spaces are two hot desk workspaces on the ground floor, plus a large lounge and dining area.

Outside, a safe storage space for up to 38 bicycles is shown in the scheme along with 10 parking spaces.

To give feedback on the proposals, search the application reference number 11/23/00128 on the Somerset Council website. Consultation runs until Friday, 9th February.