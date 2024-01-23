Students from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge who use local bus services are being invited to have their say in a survey on the standard of local services in order to push for improvements.

Burnham and Highbridge Bus Group was formed last year and is working alongside Somerset Bus Partnership and bus companies to seek improvements.

Now, the group is appealing for students who use local bus services to take part in a survey which will then be taken forward with local operators.

One local student, Josh Harvey, who travels to Bridgwater regualarly, says: “I frequently find the 21 service from Burnham to Bridgwater is late or is cancelled – it is a vital bus service for the Burnham and Highbridge area that I would like to see improved.”

Another regular local bus user, Ruth Coull, adds: “Unfortunately, we do see local bus services being cancelled or just not turning up while users are left waiting at the roadside. The travel can also be quite costly too at around £100 per month to travel between Highbridge and Bridgwater.”

Other frequently-mentioned issues include poor timetables, a lack of joined-up connections between local public transport services, a lack of direct services between Highbridge and Weston, plus coverage of buses in our area.

The Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, adds: “We are really keen to hear about local students’ experiences in using local bus services and welcome feedback.”

The new survey has been launched at: https://s.surveyplanet.com/o4hhjomv